Global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) market was valued at 704.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Propylene carbonate, a colorless to yellowish liquid with fruity odor, is a kind of VOC-exempt clear polar solvent having high boiling and flash points, a low order of toxicity and a mild ether-like odor. It is stable under most conditions and is not hydroscopic or corrosive. PC is particularly well suited for applications requiring a water white product or high purity.Propylene carbonate, usually synthesized by propylene oxide and carbon dioxide, takes the appearance of a colorless to yellowish liquid, and emanates no notable odor. One of its primary industrial uses is as a solventin particular, as an aprotic solvent and racemate, such as function as a component of electrolytes in lithium batteries. Moreover, propylene carbonate also acts as the intermediate during the production of dimethyl carbonate.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Huntsman

LyondellBasell

Shida Shenghua Chemical

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chemical

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Linyi Evergreen Chemical

Shandong Feiyang Chemical

Lixing Chemical

Taixing Fengming Chemical

By Types:

Lithium Battery Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Lithium Battery

Dimethyl Carbonate

Industrial Solvent

