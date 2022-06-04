Global N-Methyldiethanolamine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global N-Methyldiethanolamine market was valued at 726.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

N-Methyldiethanolamine, also known as methyl diethanolamine, or MDEA, is an organic compound with the formula CH3N(C2H4OH)2. The product is a colorless liquid with an ammonia odor. It is miscible with water, alcohol, and benzene. N-Methyldiethanolamine is used for amine gas treating, also known as gas sweetening or acid gas removal, the removal of hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide from gases in the petrochemical industry.The DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. are major manufacturers of N-Methyldiethanolamine. The top four manufacturers account for almost 35% share of the total market. These companies have integrated operations and are also manufacturers of methylamine, ethylene oxide, and diethanolamine, which are key raw materials that are utilized for the manufacturing of MDEA. These companies are majorly into captive consumption of the products manufactured by them.

By Market Verdors:

Eastman Chemical

DowDuPont

BASF

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.

By Types:

MDEA 95%

MDEA 97%

MDEA 99%

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Textile

Medical

Paints & Coatings

