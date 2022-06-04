Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market was valued at 621.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Antifreeze is an additive added to lower the freezing point of the vehicle and achieve boiling point elevation. This allows for a higher coolant temperature, which is vital for the automobile in a hot environment.The market for ethylene glycol as antifreeze is very large globally and commands the highest market share in 2017. However, rising environmental concerns and tight emission norms are reducing its use and subsequently, its market share is expected to go down by the end of the forecast period. Propylene glycol antifreeze would be the fastest growing segment due to its environment-friendly nature and its lower emissions compared to the ethylene glycol based antifreeze. The market for propylene glycol antifreeze is expected to grow the fastest in the Europe and North American regions.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/153528/global-automotive-antifreezecoolant-market-2022-311

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153528/global-automotive-antifreezecoolant-market-2022-311

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ethylene Glycol

1.4.3 Propylene Glycol

1.4.4 Glycerin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Antifr

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153528/global-automotive-antifreezecoolant-market-2022-311

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

