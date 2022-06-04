Global Dry Construction Material Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dry Construction Material market was valued at 8714.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Building material is any material which is used for construction purposes. Many naturally occurring substances, such as clay, rocks, sand, and wood, even twigs and leaves, have been used to construct buildings. Apart from naturally occurring materials, many man-made products are in use, some more and some less synthetic. The manufacture of building materials is an established industry in many countries and the use of these materials is typically segmented into specific specialty trades, such as carpentry, insulation, plumbing, and roofing work. They provide the make-up of habitats and structures including homes.The global average price of dry construction material is in the fluctuation trend, from 346 USD/MT in 2012 to 329 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global construction industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years. The classification of dry construction material includes Metal, Gypsum Board, Wood and Other, and the proportion of Gypsum Board, in 2016 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Dry construction material is widely used in Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Other. The most proportion of dry construction material is Wall. China is the largest supplier of dry construction material, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of dry construction material, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%. Market competition is not intense. Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

