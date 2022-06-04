Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market was valued at 167.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes.In global market, the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber increases from 47.5 K MT in 2012 to 53.9 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.56%. In 2016, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is led by Japan, capturing about 19.99% of global flame retardant polyester staple fiber production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.86% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of flame retardant polyester staple fiber are Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR . Trevira is the world leader, holding 13.56% production market share in 2016.

In terms of price, the global 2012-2017 flame retardant polyester staple fiber price is in decline trend, from about 3477 USD/MT in 2012 to 3146 USD/MT in 2016. In application, flame retardant polyester staple fiber downstream is wide and recently flame retardant polyester staple fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility and others. Globally, the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing which accounts for nearly 57.14% of total downstream consumption of flame retardant polyester staple fiber in 2016. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, flame retardant polyester staple fiber production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber is estimated to be 65.9 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Inherent FRP Staple Fiber

1.4.3 Treated FRP Staple Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Clothing

1.5.3 Home Textiles

1.5.4 Public Utility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market

1.8.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

