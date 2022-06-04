Global Bolt (Fastener) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bolt (Fastener) market was valued at 242.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.The classification of bolts includes Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt. The proportion of Half Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 66.7%, and the proportion of Full Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 33.3%. Bolts are application in automotive, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of bolts is used in automotive, and the market share in 2016 is about 23.8% and the proportion of machinery in 2016 is about 19.5% Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future.

