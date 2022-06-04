Global Mixed Xylene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mixed Xylene market was valued at 6294.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mixed Xylene is a clear colourless Aromatic Hydrocarbon liquid having sweet odour. It is a mixture of the three isomers (ortho, Meta & para-xylene), and in addition, a certain amount of Ethylbenzene. Mainly used as a synthesis intermediate or as a solvent by the chemical industry. Mixed Xylene may be present in some consumer products, such as coatings, cleaning agents, agrochemicals, and fuel.First, the mixed xylenes industry concentration is not high; there are many large petrochemical companies manufacturing mixed xylene in the world.

By Market Verdors:

ExxonMobil

BP

SK global chemical

Total

Shell

Taiyo Oil

Idemitsu

COSMO OIL

Citgo

Valero

GS Caltex

PEMEX

MRPL

Galp Energia

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

YNCC

YPF

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Sinopec

CNPC

CNOOC

Fujia Group

FREP

Qingdao Lidong Chemical

By Types:

Solvent Grade

Isomer Grade

By Applications:

Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene

Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive

Used in the Production of Polymers

Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mixed Xylene Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Solvent Grade

1.4.3 Isomer Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene

1.5.3 Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive

1.5.4 Used in the Production of Polymers

1.5.5 Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Mixed Xylene Market

1.8.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mixed Xylene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mixed Xylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mixed Xylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mixed Xylene Sa

