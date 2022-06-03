Global Polymers for Medical Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polymers for Medical Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymers for Medical Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PVC
PP
PS
PE
TPE
Others
Segment by Application
Medical Tubing
Medical Bags and Pouches
Implants
Medical Equipment and Diagnostics
Other
By Company
BASF
Bayer
DuPont
Celanese
DSM
Solvay
Eastman
Dow
Evonik
HEXPOL
ExxonMobil
Formosa Plastics
INEOS
Colorite Compounds
Raumedic
Kraton
Tianjin Plastics
Shanghai New Shanghua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymers for Medical Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 PS
1.2.5 PE
1.2.6 TPE
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Tubing
1.3.3 Medical Bags and Pouches
1.3.4 Implants
1.3.5 Medical Equipment and Diagnostics
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Production
2.1 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polymers for Medical Devices Reve
