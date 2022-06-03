Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Paraben Esters
Formaldehyde Donors
Phenol Derivatives
Alcohols
Quaternary Compounds
Organic Acids
Segment by Application
Skin & Sun Care
Hair Care
Toiletries
Fragrances & Perfumes
Makeup & Color
By Company
BASF
Clariant
Evonik
DSM
Dow
Symrise
Croda
Seppic
Ashland
Solvay
Gattefosse
Eastman
Nouryon (AkzoNobel)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paraben Esters
1.2.3 Formaldehyde Donors
1.2.4 Phenol Derivatives
1.2.5 Alcohols
1.2.6 Quaternary Compounds
1.2.7 Organic Acids
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Skin & Sun Care
1.3.3 Hair Care
1.3.4 Toiletries
1.3.5 Fragrances & Perfumes
1.3.6 Makeup & Color
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Production
2.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Revenue Estimates an
