Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1-Amino Anthraquinone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1-Amino Anthraquinone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

0.985

0.98

Other

Segment by Application

Reactive Dyes

Vat Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Other Applications

By Company

Jiangsu Yabang

Qianjiang Qingqiao Chemical

Jiangsu Aolunda

Nantong Luosen Chemical

Jinlong Technology

Production by Region

China

Europe

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 1-Amino Anthraquinone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.985
1.2.3 0.98
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Reactive Dyes
1.3.3 Vat Dyes
1.3.4 Disperse Dyes
1.3.5 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Production
2.1 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 China
2.5 Europe
3 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1-Amino Anthraquinone Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1-Amino Anthraquinone by Region (2023-2

 

