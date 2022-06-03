Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

C8-C10 Alcohol

C12-C14 Alcohol

C14-C16 Alcohol

C16-C18 Alcohol

Others

Segment by Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Plasticizers

Chemical Intermediate

Others

By Company

Kao Chem

Ecogreen Oleo

KLK Oleo

Emery

PTTGC

Sasol

Basf

P&G Chem

Musim Mas

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 C8-C10 Alcohol

1.2.3 C12-C14 Alcohol

1.2.4 C14-C16 Alcohol

1.2.5 C16-C18 Alcohol

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.3 Plasticizers

1.3.4 Chemical Intermediate

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Production

2.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Synthetic Fatty Al

