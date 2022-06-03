Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
C8-C10 Alcohol
C12-C14 Alcohol
C14-C16 Alcohol
C16-C18 Alcohol
Others
Segment by Application
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Plasticizers
Chemical Intermediate
Others
By Company
Kao Chem
Ecogreen Oleo
KLK Oleo
Emery
PTTGC
Sasol
Basf
P&G Chem
Musim Mas
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 C8-C10 Alcohol
1.2.3 C12-C14 Alcohol
1.2.4 C14-C16 Alcohol
1.2.5 C16-C18 Alcohol
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care
1.3.3 Plasticizers
1.3.4 Chemical Intermediate
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Synthetic Fatty Al
