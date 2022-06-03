Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Epoxy Novolac Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Novolac Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins
Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins
High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins
Other
Segment by Application
CCL
High Temperature Resistant Adhesive
Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin
PCB Ink
Coating
Other
By Company
Huntsman Corporation
Hexion
Sinopec
Nan Ya
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Miller-Stephenson Chemicals
Olin
CVC
Dow Chemical
Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo
Arnette Polymers
Atul Ltd
EMS-GRILTECH
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins
1.2.3 Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins
1.2.4 High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 CCL
1.3.3 High Temperature Resistant Adhesive
1.3.4 Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin
1.3.5 PCB Ink
1.3.6 Coating
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Production
2.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 202
