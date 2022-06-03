Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
0.99
0.98
Other
Segment by Application
Pesticide
Chemical Intermediates
Paint & Coating
Other
By Company
Wuxi Yangshi Chemical
Xudong Chemical
Nuomeng Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.99
1.2.3 0.98
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pesticide
1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates
1.3.4 Paint & Coating
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Production
2.1 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1-Propanesulfonyl Chloride Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1-Propanesu
