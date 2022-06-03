Uncategorized

Global 1,3-Dioxolane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1,3-Dioxolane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,3-Dioxolane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

0.98

Other

Segment by Application

Adhesive

Chemical Intermediates

Paint & Coating

Other

By Company

BASF

Z River Group

Kairav Chemofarbe

FuYang Taian Chemical

Shenyang Gold Jyouki Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,3-Dioxolane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.98
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adhesive
1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates
1.3.4 Paint & Coating
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Production
2.1 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,3-Dioxolane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global 1,3-Dioxolane Revenue by Region (2017-

 

