Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Other

Segment by Application

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

By Company

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PET

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 HDPE

1.2.5 LDPE

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging & Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Textile fiber / clothing

1.3.5 Landscaping/Street furniture

1.3.6 Other Uses

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Production

2.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Municipal Plastic Waste Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts

