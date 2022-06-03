Global Surface Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Surface Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wood

Laminated Surface

Porcelanic Surfaces

Quartz

Granite

Marble

Solid Surface

Other

Segment by Application

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Siding

Other

By Company

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart

Panolam Industries

Kronospan

ASD

EGGER

Cosentino Group

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Dupont

LG Hausys

Levantina

Gem Granites

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surface Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Surface Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wood

1.2.3 Laminated Surface

1.2.4 Porcelanic Surfaces

1.2.5 Quartz

1.2.6 Granite

1.2.7 Marble

1.2.8 Solid Surface

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Surface Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Kitchen Countertops

1.3.3 Facades

1.3.4 Flooring

1.3.5 Siding

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Surface Material Production

2.1 Global Surface Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Surface Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Surface Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Surface Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Surface Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Surface Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Surface Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Surface Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Surface Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Surface Material Sales by Region

3.4.1 Glob

