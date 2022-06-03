Global Surface Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Surface Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wood
Laminated Surface
Porcelanic Surfaces
Quartz
Granite
Marble
Solid Surface
Other
Segment by Application
Kitchen Countertops
Facades
Flooring
Siding
Other
By Company
Fletcher Building
Wilsonart
Panolam Industries
Kronospan
ASD
EGGER
Cosentino Group
Caesarstone
Hanwha L&C
Compac
Vicostone
LG Hausys
Levantina
Gem Granites
DuPont
Staron(SAMSUNG)
Kuraray
Aristech Acrylics
Durat
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Surface Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Surface Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wood
1.2.3 Laminated Surface
1.2.4 Porcelanic Surfaces
1.2.5 Quartz
1.2.6 Granite
1.2.7 Marble
1.2.8 Solid Surface
1.2.9 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Surface Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Kitchen Countertops
1.3.3 Facades
1.3.4 Flooring
1.3.5 Siding
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Surface Material Production
2.1 Global Surface Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Surface Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Surface Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Surface Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Surface Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Surface Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Surface Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Surface Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Surface Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Surface Material Sales by Region
