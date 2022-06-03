Global Geostationary Satellites Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Geostationary Satellites market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geostationary Satellites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
50-500 kg
>500 kg
Segment by Application
Commercial Communications
Earth Observation
Navigation
Military Surveillance
Others
By Company
Airbus Defence and Space
OHB SE
Boeing
JSC Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev
Lockheed Martin
Orbital ATK
Space Systems/Loral
Thales Alenia Space
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Geostationary Satellites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 <50 kg
1.2.3 50-500 kg
1.2.4 >500 kg
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Communications
1.3.3 Earth Observation
1.3.4 Navigation
1.3.5 Military Surveillance
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Geostationary Satellites Production
2.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Geostationary Satellites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Geostationary Satellites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Geostationary Satellites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Geostationary Satellites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Geostationary Satellites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Geostationary Satellites Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Geostationary Satellites Sales by Region
