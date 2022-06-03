Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Application And Solution Provider
Middleware Provider
Infrastructure And Protocol Provider
Segment by Application
Product Traceability, Tracking, And Visibility
Payment And Settlement
Smart Contracts
Governance, Risk And Compliance Management
By Company
IBM
Microsoft
SAP-SE
Ambrosus
Arc-net
OriginTrail
Rip.io
VeChain
Provenance
ChainVine
AgriDigital
BlockGrain
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Application And Solution Provider
1.2.3 Middleware Provider
1.2.4 Infrastructure And Protocol Provider
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Product Traceability, Tracking, And Visibility
1.3.3 Payment And Settlement
1.3.4 Smart Contracts
1.3.5 Governance, Risk And Compliance Management
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Industry Trends
2.3.2 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Drivers
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414