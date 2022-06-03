Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Application And Solution Provider

Middleware Provider

Infrastructure And Protocol Provider

Segment by Application

Product Traceability, Tracking, And Visibility

Payment And Settlement

Smart Contracts

Governance, Risk And Compliance Management

By Company

IBM

Microsoft

SAP-SE

Ambrosus

Arc-net

OriginTrail

Rip.io

VeChain

Provenance

ChainVine

AgriDigital

BlockGrain

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-blockchain-in-agriculture-and-food-supply-chain-2028-49

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-blockchain-in-agriculture-and-food-supply-chain-2028-49

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Application And Solution Provider

1.2.3 Middleware Provider

1.2.4 Infrastructure And Protocol Provider

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Product Traceability, Tracking, And Visibility

1.3.3 Payment And Settlement

1.3.4 Smart Contracts

1.3.5 Governance, Risk And Compliance Management

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Industry Trends

2.3.2 Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Drivers



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-blockchain-in-agriculture-and-food-supply-chain-2028-49

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

