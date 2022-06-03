Global Hard Candies Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hard Candies market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hard Candies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pop Rocks
Lollipop
Traditional
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Retail Store
By Company
UHA Mikakuto Co.,Ltd
Skittles
Ferrara Candy Company
Pop Rocks
The Hershey Company
YumEarth
Zollipops
Dum Dums
Life Savers
MARS
Charms
Jolly Rancher
Werthers Originals
Tootsie Roll Inc.
Perugina(Nestle)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hard Candies Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hard Candies Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pop Rocks
1.2.3 Lollipop
1.2.4 Traditional
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hard Candies Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Retail Store
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hard Candies Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hard Candies Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hard Candies Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hard Candies Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hard Candies Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hard Candies by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hard Candies Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hard Candies Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hard Candies Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hard Candies Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hard Candies Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Hard Candies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Hard Candies in 202
