Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Blood Pressure Monitoring Facilities

Anesthesia Monitoring Facilities

Heart Monitoring Facilities

Other

Segment by Application

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

By Company

Abbott

Athena GTX

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd

Cardiomedix

InTouch Health

Roche

Aeon Global Health

AViTA

Boston Scientific

Entra Health

GD (General Devices)

GlobalMed

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic

Philips

QualComm

Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Blood Pressure Monitoring Facilities

1.2.3 Anesthesia Monitoring Facilities

1.2.4 Heart Monitoring Facilities

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Home Healthcare

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Telehealth and Patient Monitoring by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Midd

