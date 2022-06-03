Global Poolside Tile Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Poolside Tile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poolside Tile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Matte
Polished
Embossed
Other
Segment by Application
Outdoor
Indoor
By Company
Agrob Buchtal
Ceramiche Caesar
Casalgrande Padana
Grespania Ceramica
Lea Ceramiche
Panaria Ceramica
Gresmanc
Gres de Breda
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Poolside Tile Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Poolside Tile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Matte
1.2.3 Polished
1.2.4 Embossed
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Poolside Tile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Outdoor
1.3.3 Indoor
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Poolside Tile Production
2.1 Global Poolside Tile Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Poolside Tile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Poolside Tile Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Poolside Tile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Poolside Tile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Poolside Tile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Poolside Tile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Poolside Tile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Poolside Tile Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Poolside Tile Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Poolside Tile Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Poolside Tile by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Poolside Tile Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Poolside Tile Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
