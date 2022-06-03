Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7122486/global-infectious-disease-point-of-care-diagnostics-2028-927
Prescription-based Testing Kits
Segment by Application
Bacterial Infections
Fungal Infection
Virus Infection
Cardiovascular Infection
Gastrointestinal Infection
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection
Central Nervous System Infection
Other
By Company
Abbott
Siemens
GE Healthcare
Accriva
Terumo
BioMerieux
Diasorin
Roche
Danaher Corporation
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Cavidi
Cepheid
Diaxonhit
Eiken Chemical
EMD Millipore
Epitope Diagnostic
Euroimmun
Gold Standard Diagnostics
Hologic
Immunetics
InBios International
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits
1.2.3 Prescription-based Testing Kits
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bacterial Infections
1.3.3 Fungal Infection
1.3.4 Virus Infection
1.3.5 Cardiovascular Infection
1.3.6 Gastrointestinal Infection
1.3.7 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection
1.3.8 Central Nervous System Infection
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Infectious D
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports: Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics & Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics & Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028