Global Tourniquet Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Tourniquet Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tourniquet Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pneumatic Tourniquets Device

Manual Tourniquets Device

Other

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Military

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Non-Institutional Use

Other

By Company

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Ulrich Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Delfi Medical

Cardinal Health

Hokanson

PerSys Medical

Hammarplast Medical

Friedrich Bosch

Medline

Rudolf Riester

Prestige Medical

Gadelius Medical

Kimetec

ROYAX

Beijing Xintian Liming Medical Device

Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument

Yancheng Senolo Medical Technology

Beijing Jinxinxing Medical Device

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tourniquet Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tourniquet Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pneumatic Tourniquets Device

1.2.3 Manual Tourniquets Device

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tourniquet Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

1.3.6 Non-Institutional Use

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tourniquet Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Tourniquet Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tourniquet Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Tourniquet Devices Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Tourniquet Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Tourniquet Devices by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Tourniquet Devices Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Tourniquet Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Tourniquet Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Tourniquet Devices Sales by Manufacturers



