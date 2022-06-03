Global Mobility Aid Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Mobility Aid Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobility Aid Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wheelchairs
Mobility Scooters
Walking Aids
Mobility Lifts
Segment by Application
Hospitals and Nursing Homes
Home Care Settings
Others
By Company
Invacare Corporation
Sunrise Medical
Ottobock
Patricia Industries (a part of Inestor)
GF Health Products
MEYRA Group
Medical Depot
Pride Mobility Products
Merits Co. Ltd
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mobility Aid Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobility Aid Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wheelchairs
1.2.3 Mobility Scooters
1.2.4 Walking Aids
1.2.5 Mobility Lifts
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobility Aid Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals and Nursing Homes
1.3.3 Home Care Settings
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mobility Aid Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Mobility Aid Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mobility Aid Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Mobility Aid Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Mobility Aid Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Mobility Aid Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Mobility Aid Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Mobility Aid Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Mobility Aid Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Mobility Aid Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Mobility Aid Devices Man
