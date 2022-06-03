Global Neckwear Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Neckwear market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neckwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Neckties

Bowties

Others

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

By Company

Brooks Brothers Group

Giorgio Armani

Ralph Lauren Corporation

PVH

LVHM

Brackish Brand

Vineyard Vines

The Tie Bar

Turnbull & Asser

Battistoni

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neckwear Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Neckwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Neckties

1.2.3 Bowties

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Neckwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neckwear Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Neckwear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neckwear Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Neckwear Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Neckwear Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Neckwear by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Neckwear Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Neckwear Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Neckwear Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Neckwear Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Neckwear Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Neckwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Neckwear in 2021

3.2 Global Neckwear Revenue by Manufacturers

