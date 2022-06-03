Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wheeled Type
Crawler Type
Segment by Application
For Combat
For Investigation
For Explosive Disposal
Others
By Company
General Dynamics
Rheinmetall AG
NEXTER
Oshkosh Corporation
Harris
TSKGV
QinetiQ
Cobham
Milrem Robotics
Roboteam
FLIR Systems
Israel Aerospace Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wheeled Type
1.2.3 Crawler Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 For Combat
1.3.3 For Investigation
1.3.4 For Explosive Disposal
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Production
2.1 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Asia-Pacific
2.7 ROW
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Revenue by Reg
