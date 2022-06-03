Global Disaster Management Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Disaster Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Disaster Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Surveillance System
Disaster Recovery Solution
Situational Awareness Solution
Others
Segment by Application
Earthquake
Tsunami
Tornado
Others
By Company
Honeywell International Inc
Motorola Solutions
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Rockwell Collins
Frequentis AG
Intergraph
ESRI
Metric Stream
Intermedix
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Disaster Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Surveillance System
1.2.3 Disaster Recovery Solution
1.2.4 Situational Awareness Solution
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Disaster Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Earthquake
1.3.3 Tsunami
1.3.4 Tornado
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Disaster Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Disaster Management Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Disaster Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Disaster Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Disaster Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Disaster Management Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Disaster Management Industry Trends
2.3.2 Disaster Management Market Drivers
2.3.3 Disaster Management Market Challenges
2.3.4 Disaster Management Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Disaster Management Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Disaster Management Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Disaster Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
