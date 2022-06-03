Global Security Operation Center as a Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Security Operation Center as a Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Security Operation Center as a Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software as a Service
Platform as a Service
Segment by Application
Telecommunication
BFSI
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Company
SecureWorks Inc
Cisco
Symantec Corporation
AT & T
Capgemini SE
BlackStratus Inc
NetMagic Solutions
Cygilant Inc
Alert Logic Inc
Raytheon
ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd
Suma Soft
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Security Operation Center as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software as a Service
1.2.3 Platform as a Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Security Operation Center as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Telecommunication
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Security Operation Center as a Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Security Operation Center as a Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Security Operation Center as a Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Security Operation Center as a Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Security Operation Center as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Security Operation Center as a Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Security Operation Center as a Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Security Operation Center as a Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Security Operation Center as a Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Security Operation Center as a Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Security Operation Center as a Servic
