Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Colorectal Cancer Screening market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Colorectal Cancer Screening market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Stool-based Tests
Colonoscopy
CT Colonography
Others
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Independent Diagnostic Labs
Others
By Company
Abbott
Clinical Genomics Technologies
Epigenomics Inc
Exact Sciences
Roche
Hemosure Inc
Novigenix SA
Quidel
Siemens
Sysmex
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stool-based Tests
1.2.3 Colonoscopy
1.2.4 CT Colonography
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Independent Diagnostic Labs
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Colorectal Cancer Screening Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Colorectal Cancer Screening Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Colorectal Cancer Screening Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Colorectal Cancer Screening Industry Trends
2.3.2 Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Drivers
2.3.3 Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Challenges
2.3.4 Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Colorectal Cancer Screening Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Colorectal Cancer Screening Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
