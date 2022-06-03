Global Offshore Helicopter Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Offshore Helicopter market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Helicopter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Light Helicopters
Medium and Heavy Helicopters
Segment by Application
Drilling
Oil and Gas Industry
Offshore Wind Industry
Others
By Company
Bell Textron Inc
Airbus
United Technologies Corporation
Russian Helicopters JSC
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Offshore Helicopter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Light Helicopters
1.2.3 Medium and Heavy Helicopters
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drilling
1.3.3 Oil and Gas Industry
1.3.4 Offshore Wind Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Offshore Helicopter Production
2.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Offshore Helicopter Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Offshore Helicopter Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Offshore Helicopter Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Asia-Pacific
2.7 ROW
3 Global Offshore Helicopter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Offshore Helicopter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Offshore Helicopter Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Offshore Helicopter Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Offshore Helicopter Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Offshor
