Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Duty-Free and Travel Retail market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Duty-Free and Travel Retail market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Personal Care
Tobacco
Wines
Others
Segment by Application
Airports
Stations
Ferries
Others
By Company
Dufry
Lagardere Travel Retail Group
Lotte Duty Free
Gebr. Heinemann
The Shilla Duty Free
Flemingo International Ltd
James Richardson
Aer Rianta International
King Power International Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
China Duty Free Group
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Personal Care
1.2.3 Tobacco
1.2.4 Wines
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Airports
1.3.3 Stations
1.3.4 Ferries
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Industry Trends
2.3.2 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Drivers
2.3.3 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Challenges
2.3.4 Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Duty-Free and Travel Retail Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Duty-Free and Travel Retail Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Duty-F
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414