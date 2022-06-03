Global Payment as a Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Payment as a Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Payment as a Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Merchant Financing

Security and Fraud Protection

Payment Applications and Gateways

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Company

FIS

Thales Group

Ingenico Group

Agilysys, Inc

Total System Services, Inc

Mastercard

PayPal Holdings, Inc

Verifone

Pineapple Payments

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Merchant Financing

1.2.3 Security and Fraud Protection

1.2.4 Payment Applications and Gateways

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Retail and E-commerce

1.3.4 Media and Entertainment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Payment as a Service Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Payment as a Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Payment as a Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Payment as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Payment as a Service Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Payment as a Service Industry Trends

2.3.2 Payment as a Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Payment as a Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Payment as a Service Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Payment as a Service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Payment as a Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Payment as a Service

