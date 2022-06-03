Global Payment as a Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Payment as a Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Payment as a Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Merchant Financing
Security and Fraud Protection
Payment Applications and Gateways
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Retail and E-commerce
Media and Entertainment
Others
By Company
FIS
Thales Group
Ingenico Group
Agilysys, Inc
Total System Services, Inc
Mastercard
PayPal Holdings, Inc
Verifone
Pineapple Payments
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Merchant Financing
1.2.3 Security and Fraud Protection
1.2.4 Payment Applications and Gateways
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Retail and E-commerce
1.3.4 Media and Entertainment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Payment as a Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Payment as a Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Payment as a Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Payment as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Payment as a Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Payment as a Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Payment as a Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Payment as a Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Payment as a Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Payment as a Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Payment as a Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Payment as a Service
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414