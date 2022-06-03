Global Tracking as a Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Tracking as a Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tracking as a Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud-based
On-premise
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
E-commerce
Retail
Logistics
Others
By Company
Motorola Solutions
Wabco
AT&T
Zebra Technologies
Verizon
Geotab
Blackline Safety
Spidertracks
Honeywell
Trimble
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Tracking as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 On-premise
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tracking as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 E-commerce
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Logistics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Tracking as a Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Tracking as a Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Tracking as a Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Tracking as a Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Tracking as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Tracking as a Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Tracking as a Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Tracking as a Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Tracking as a Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Tracking as a Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Tracking as a Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Tracking as a Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Tracking as a Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Tracking as a Servi
