Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Turf and Ornamental Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pesticides
Fertilizers
Plant Growth Regulators
Others
Segment by Application
Park
Botanical Garden
Residential Community
Others
By Company
Adama
AMVAC Chemical
BASF
Chemtura
FMC
Gowan International
Koch Fertilizer
Bayer
Nufarm
Precision Laboratories
Syngenta
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pesticides
1.2.3 Fertilizers
1.2.4 Plant Growth Regulators
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Park
1.3.3 Botanical Garden
1.3.4 Residential Community
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Production
2.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Asia-Pacific
3 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Turf and Ornamental Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
