Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

LTE and 5G Broadcast market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LTE and 5G Broadcast market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

LTE Broadcast

5G Broadcast

Segment by Application

Video on Demand

Mobile TV

Connected Cars

Emergency Alerts

Radio

Others

By Company

AT&T

Athonet

Cisco

Enensys Technologies

KT

NEC

Netgear

Qualcomm

Samsung

SK Telecom

Huawei

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 LTE Broadcast

1.2.3 5G Broadcast

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Video on Demand

1.3.3 Mobile TV

1.3.4 Connected Cars

1.3.5 Emergency Alerts

1.3.6 Radio

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 LTE and 5G Broadcast Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Dynamics

2.3.1 LTE and 5G Broadcast Industry Trends

2.3.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Drivers

2.3.3 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Challenges

2.3.4 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top LTE and 5G Broadcast Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top LTE and 5G Broadcast Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

