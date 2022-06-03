Electric Car Rental Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electric Car Rental market was valued at 878.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 15.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Car rental services operate on the model of renting automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. There is a network of local branches that assist the customers with easy pick up and drop facilities. Car rental agencies serve people who require a temporary vehicle; for example, those who do not own a car or tourists. The demand for car rental services has increased due to the growth of the tourism industry and the cost advantages they offer to the users.Advancements in battery technology such as the development of Li-ion batteries are propelling the growth of the EV market since Li-ion batteries have a complex chemistry and do not adhere to Moore`s law. The traces of new compounds alter the properties of the battery materials and increase the energy density. Manufacturers are replacing the anode material from graphite to silicon due to their high energy density. Major battery manufacturers are also focusing on developing multivalent-ion batteries and next-generation lithium-sulfur batteries, that store energy in chemical bonds and in huge quantity. According to our analysis, technological advancements in battery technology will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the electric car rental market.

By Market Verdors:

Avis Budget Group

Enterprise Holdings

Europcar Group

Hertz

Sixt

BlueIndy

DriveElectric

Drive Electric Orlando

DriveNow

Easirent

Green Motion

Wattacars

Zoomcar

By Types:

Economy cars

Luxury cars

By Applications:

Electric Cars

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Car Rental Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Car Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Economy cars

1.4.3 Luxury cars

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Car Rental Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electric Cars

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electric Car Rental Market

1.8.1 Global Electric Car Rental Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Car Rental Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Car Rental Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Car Rental Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electric Car Rental Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Electric Car Rental Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electric Car Rental Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Electric Car Rental Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Electric Car Rental Sales V

