Edible Beans Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Edible Beans market was valued at 1715.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A bean is the seed of one of several genera of the flowering plant family Fabaceae, which are used for human or animal food. They are a part of the vegetable family, and can be cooked in many different ways, including boiling, frying, and baking, and are used in several traditional dishes throughout the world.The industry`s main producers are India Growers, Myanmar Growers and Brazil Growers, with revenues of 17.77%, 15.95% and 11.47% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

India Growers

Myanmar Growers

Brazil Growers

U.S. Growers

China Growers

Mexico Growers

Tanzania Growers

Uganda Growers

By Types:

Pinto Beans

Navy Beans

Great Northern Beans

Red Kidney Beans

Black Beans

Chickpeas

By Applications:

Household

Food Production

