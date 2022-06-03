Uncategorized

Asphalt Plants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Asphalt Plants market was valued at 2284.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.12% from 2021 to 2027 

 

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Asphalt Plants also known as Asphalt Mixing Plant is the plant that is used for mixing warm aggregate, soft materials & asphalt for similar mixture at the required temperature. It is used for construction of highway & city road.The Asphalt Mixing Plants consumption volume was 2864 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 3572 Units in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.80% from 2017 to 2025. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (35.41%) in 2017, followed by the Europe. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status. India will be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 4.90%.

 

 

By Market Verdors:

 

  • MARINI

  • Ammann

  • Lintec

  • WIRTGEN

  • Astec

  • Nikko

  • Sany

  • Tietuo Machinery

  • XRMC

  • Roady

  • GP Gnter Papenburg

  • Yalong

  • Liaoyang Road Construction Machinery

  • Luda

  • Xinhai

  • Tanaka Iron Works

  • SPECO

  • Huatong Kinetics

  • NFLG

  • Southeast Construction Machinery

  • Yima

  • Jilin Road Construction Machinery

  • Zoomlion

  • D&G Machinery

  • speedcrafts

  • Capious Roadtech

  • Atlas Industries

  • SHITLA Road Equipment

By Types:

 

  • Below 240t/h

  • 240t/h-320t/h

  • Above 320t/h

By Applications:

 

  • Road Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Asphalt Plants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Asphalt Plants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Below 240t/h

1.4.3 240t/h-320t/h

1.4.4 Above 320t/h

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asphalt Plants Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Road Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Asphalt Plants Market

1.8.1 Global Asphalt Plants Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Asphalt Plants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Asphalt Plants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Asphalt Plants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Asphalt Plants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Asphalt Plants Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Asphalt Plants Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Asphalt Plants Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Asphalt Plants Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

