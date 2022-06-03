Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) market was valued at 6672.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

1-Butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula is C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol and tert-butanol. 1-Butanol is produced mainly by fermentation and carbonyl synthesis. It is used as chemical intermediate in the production of butyl acetate, butyl acrylate, diethyl phthalate, as the solvents for paint and plasticizers, and as a potential fuel in vehicle.The 1-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 16%-18% in the production share. Dow Company followed as second producer.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

DowDuPont

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

China Nation Petroleum

Sinopec Group

Sasol Limited

Kyowa Hakko

The Kaiteki Company

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

By Types:

Biobutanol

Chemical Butanol

By Applications:

Fermentation

Chemical Synthsis

