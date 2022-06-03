SMD Zener Diode Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global SMD Zener Diode market was valued at 1458.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A zener diode is used for regulating voltage in practical circuit applications. This semi-conductor device permits the flow of current in a unidirectional way. Provided with sufficient voltage, they allow the flow of current in the opposite direction as well. The excess voltage required for reversing the direction of flow of current is termed as breakdown voltage or Zener voltage. The major role of a Zener Diode is to function as a voltage regulator. It is fairly employed in many electrical and electronic tools and equipments. The Zener Diode varies in a wider range based on its mounting location. Most of them are either mounted onto a surface or found in holed components. The surface mount Zener Diodes are directly mounted on a printed circuit board.This report focus on the SMD Zener diode.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the SMD Zener diode industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese SMD Zener diode production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . China`s SMD Zener diode industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international SMD Zener diode large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import. Currently the global top three external sale manufacturers are: Vishay, On semiconductor, NXP their production market share is over 30%, although recent years a batch of new projects are put into production, in short future, the competition pattern will not change. With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, consumer electronics product keep stable growth in china,the automobile electronics is also growing in the downturn global economy situation.Chinese SMD Zener diode market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of SMD Zener diode market and technology. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although SMD Zener diode brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Vishay

On semiconductor

NXP

Rohm

Diodes Incorporated

Bourns

RENESAS

ON Semiconductor

Panasonic

Toshiba

Microchip Technology

TORWEX

Comchiptech

ANOVA

Kexin

mccsemi

LRC

By Types:

Single

Dual

Triple/Triple Opposing

By Applications:

Consumer electronic

Automotive electronics

Industrial

Computer

Telecommunications

