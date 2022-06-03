Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market was valued at 8761.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The growth of the packaged food industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global market for crystalline PET in the coming years. Furthermore, the factors, such as the physical characteristics of crystalline PET including its strength and stiffness, clear appearance, lightweight, low flavor absorption, and favorable creep characteristics, along with low price makes it ideal for usage in various applications. The increased usage of crystalline PET in various applications is also driving the global crystalline polyethylene terephthalate market.The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third of the global demand for crystalline polyethylene terephthalate. The increased usage of crystalline PET across different industries, such as cosmetics, films & sheets, and food and beverages packaging is expected to boost its demand in the emerging economies, such as India and China. This has made the Asia-Pacific region, a global manufacturing and commercial hub for crystalline PET, where several major companies are setting up their plants to target the high-growth segments of the region. Cheap labor and easy availability of feedstock are some of the key factors that have been attracting manufacturers to establish their manufacturing facilities in this region.

By Market Verdors:

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

LA SEDA DE Barcelona (LSB)

Dak Americas LLC

Petro Polymer Shargh

Treform Packaging Ab

Quadrant

Petrotemex

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

By Types:

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industrial Bodies

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Crystalline PET Manufacturers

Crystalline PET Traders/Suppliers

By Applications:

Films/sheets

LID

Trays

Cups

Bottles

