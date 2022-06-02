Pipe Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pipe Coating market was valued at 879.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines` integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today. North America is the largest consumption of Pipe Coating, with a sales market share nearly 27.00% in 2015. The second place is Middle East and Africa; following North America with the sales market share over 20.30% in 2015. Europe and China are another important consumption market of Pipe Coating.

By Market Verdors:

Akzonobel

BASF SE

LyondellBasell

Arkema

The DOW Chemical Company

Dupont

Covestro AG

PPG Industries

Valspar

3M

Axalta Coating Systems

Celanese Corporation

Nippon Paint

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

The Bayou Companies

By Types:

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pipe Coating Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pipe Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thermoplastic Coatings

1.4.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

1.4.4 Metal Coatings

1.4.5 Concrete Weight Coatings

1.4.6 Polyurea Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pipe Coating Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Chemical Processing

1.5.5 Municipal Water Supply

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Pipe Coating Market

1.8.1 Global Pipe Coating Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pipe Coating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pipe Coating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pipe Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pipe Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Pipe Coating Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pipe Coating Sales Revenue Market Share by Region

