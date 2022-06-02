CNC Machine Tools Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global CNC Machine Tools market was valued at 3390.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 46%. The CNC machine market is relative concentrated market, the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts about 46% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from Germany and Japan.

By Market Verdors:

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

Okuma Corporation

Makino

DMTG

TRUMPF

JTEKT Corporation

Haas Automation

Doosan Infracore

GF Machining Solutions

SMTCL

Chiron

KOMATSU NTC

Emag

INDEX

MAG IAS

HERMLE

AMADA

GROB

Schuler

MHI

Hardinge Group

Hurco

Qinchuan

Gleason

TORNOS

Hyundai WIA

Schutte

SAMAG

NAGEL

By Types:

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

By Applications:

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

