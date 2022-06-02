Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market was valued at 513.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.92% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market. Vacuum Bottles are insulating storage bottles that greatly lengthens the time over which their contents remain hotter or cooler than the containers` surroundings. There are double walls designed within one bottle and the gap between the two walls is partially evacuated of air, creating a near-vacuum which significantly reduces heat transfer by conduction or convection. Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottles are vacuum bottles adopt stainless steels.First, as for the global stainless steel vacuum bottle industry, the industry structure is not so concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 10.88% sales revenue market share in 2016. Nanlong, which has 3.79% market share in 2016, is the leader in the stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. The manufacturers following Nanlong are Zojirushi and Shinetime, which respectively has 3.71% and 3.38% market share. The Nanlong is the leader of China stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. It sells a total of 191.1 million dollar stainless steel vacuum bottle products in the year of 2016. Second, the global consumption of stainless steel vacuum bottle products rises up from 352.2 million units in 2012 to 428.1 million units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. At the same time, the revenue of Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle sales market has a leap from 4521.5 m dollars to 5037.1 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the stainless steel vacuum bottle products in popularity of outdoor sports.

By Market Verdors:

Nanlong

Shinetime

Haers

Thermos

Zojirushi

Peacock

PMI

TIGER

Lock&Lock (Hana Cobi Plastic)

EMSA GmbH

By Types:

Children Products

Adult Products

By Applications:

Households

Outdoors

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

