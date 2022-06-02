Phloroglucinol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Phloroglucinol market was valued at .96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phloroglucinol is an organic compound that is mainly used in pharmaceuticals. Its molecular formula is C3H6O3, with molecular weight of 126.11004 g/mol. Phloroglucinol can be used to relieve convulsions as bulk pharmaceutical and manufacture various pharmaceuticals as pharmaceutical chemical intermediates. In industry, phloroglucinol can be applied in aqueous adhesives and it also serve as a coupler in textiles dyeing. China is the leading supplier of phloroglucinol. The production of Chinese manufacturers has occupied the vast majority of the market. There are 6 companies producing phloroglucinol with relatively large capacity. The manufacturing technology of phloroglucinol is mature now. Process producing phloroglucinol from TNT is exiting the market gradually. Manufacturers may choose other processes to produce phloroglucinol. There are many processes to produce phloroglucinol now. As manufacturers also produce many other products, so when they choose process, they will take this into count.

By Market Verdors:

Wisdomchem

Henan Sunny Industry

Yinxin Chemical

Clent Chemical

Sunglong Biotech

Shouguang Fukang

By Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesive Resins

Dyeing Coupler

