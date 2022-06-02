Chiller Unit Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chiller Unit market was valued at 759.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This liquid can then be circulated through a heat exchanger to cool equipment, or another process stream (such as air or process water).The global Chillers market was valued at US$ 7.62 billion in 2019.From 2018 to 2019, the growth rate of global chillers market slowed down, and major manufacturers further reduced product prices, maintained product coverage, and gradually increased product penetration. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 in 2020, the market experienced negative growth.Asia-Pacific is the largest market segment of Chiller, with a consumption market share nearly 39.62% in 2019, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 27.12% in 2019.Commercial segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 56.60% in 2019. Industrial segment held 43.40% of the market.Demand for Chillers is profoundly dependent on increase in investments in a region. Therefore, macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth are among major growth drivers for conveyor belt market. As a result of the past few years the world economy is not stable, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Chillers industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Chillers industry, The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Chillers industry, the current demand for Chillers product is Sustained growth.

By Market Verdors:

Trane

Johnson Controls – Hitachi

Carrier

Mitsubshi

LG Electronics

Daikin

DunAn

Dunham-Bush

TICA

Bosch

Ebara

Smardt?Chiller?Group

Parker Hannifin

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

By Types:

0°C to -29°C

-30°C to -49°C

-50°C to -99°C

-100°C or less

By Applications:

Commercial

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

