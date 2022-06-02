Household Scales Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Household Scales market was valued at 1214.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.67% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Household scales in this report mainly include weight scales, fat scales, body composition analyzers, and kitchen scales. The function of the weight scale is mainly manifested in its essential purpose. It can accurately weigh the body`s weight and reflect the weight control status of a certain period of time through daily weight changes. A fat scale is a weighing scale that can measure fat and moisture in addition to body weight. As a result of the health industry, the body composition analyzer can accurately detect the components in the human body. The composition analyzer can be used to understand the health of your body at any time, and it brings health analysis data to the tester to judge the human body if it is really healthy. Kitchen scales are scales used in kitchens. As the name suggests, it is a tool often used to accurately measure the weight of food ingredients used in cooking. Many recipes call for measuring ingredients by weight rather than volume. In this case, you will need a kitchen scale to help you accurately measure the ingredients. Although volume measurement can be used to estimate weight, the more accurate the measurement, the better. Food scales are also useful for people with special eating habits.There are mainly two types of household scales, smart type and traditional type. Smart type is the main type of household scales. In 2019, smart type sales accounted for 53.73% of the global share. The main applications are online sales and offline sales. Fitbit, Zhongshan Camry Electronic, Tanita, Omron Healthcare, Inbody, PICOOC and Withings are the main manufacturers.

By Market Verdors:

Fitbit

Zhongshan Camry Electronic

Tanita

Omron Healthcare

Inbody

PICOOC

Withings

Soehnle

Qardio

Taylor Precision Products

Garmin

Beurer GmbH

Pyle

Andon Health

HUAWEI

Blipcare

Xiaomi Corporation

Shenzhen Yolanda Technology

Lenovo

Tongfang Health Technology

By Types:

Smart Scale

Traditional Scale

By Applications:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

