Bio-Polyamide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio-Polyamide market was valued at 129.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyamides are polymers that can be used to structurally and characteristically replace metal, wood, glass, or ceramic in various applications. Polyamide has unique thermal, mechanical, electrical, and acoustic properties, which makes it a versatile product. It is a high-performance material that is available at a competitive price. Bio-based polyamide is in high demand as it is made from renewable and bio-based feedstock.The burgeoning automotive industry is expected to boost the bio-polyamide market. The use of bio-polyamides in the automotive construction contributes to fuel savings and reduction in carbon emissions. Fuel savings can be higher than 50% when bio-polyamide structures are used in the manufacturing process. The Asia Pacific region is driving the global automotive industry due to changing lifestyle and rising disposable income. Furthermore, environmental-related regulations across developed regions are expected to drive the market for bio-polyamides. For instance, the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards in the U.S. and European Union`s CO2 limits would put intense pressure on the automobile manufacturers to reduce the weight of the vehicle in order to reduce emissions. The expected CO2 limit in 2020 is pegged at 95g CO2/ km as compared to 130g CO2/ km in 2013. Furthermore, the growth of electrical & electronics industry across the globe is one of the major driving factors of the global bio-polyamide market. However, factors such as availability of raw materials and their price volatility are expected to hamper growth of the bio-polyamide market. Bio-polyamide is developed from monomers extracted from castor oil. India is the largest producer of castor seeds and accounts for over 80% of the global production, followed by China and Brazil. The surge in consumption of organic and natural products is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global castor oil and derivative market in the next few years.

By Market Verdors:

Arkema

BASF

DOMO Investment Group

DuPont

Evonik Industries

By Types:

PA 6

PA 66

PA 10

PA 11

PA 12

By Applications:

Textile

Automotive

Coating

Sports

Industrial

Electrical & Electronics

