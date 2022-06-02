Emergency Transport Ventilators Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Emergency Transport Ventilators market was valued at 448.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Emergency Transport Ventilators is a kind of ventilator, used for emergency ventilation rescue of patients with respiratory failure, and artificial ventilation of patients during operation. The integrated air circuit design is simple and quick to use and is often used in emergency places and transfer processes (such as in ambulances).When it comes to critical care transportation, one of the key pieces of equipment to have on-hand is a portable ventilator. In addition to oxygenation, perfusion, and circulation, ventilation is one of the vital functions that must be sustained while transporting a patient to a critical care facility. A portable transport ventilator is a device used for the artificial ventilation of the lungs. It uses positive pressure to pump fresh air into the patient`s airway to ensure the patient`s safety throughout the vulnerable transport period. Portable medical ventilators may be hand-operated or machine-driven. The more technical ventilators have many automatic sensors and settings and are fairly sophisticated in terms of their abilities to control and monitor airflow to the lungs. For the major players of emergency transport ventilators, the Draeger maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Hamilton Medical, WEINMANN, etc. The Top 3 players accounted for about 43% market share of the emergency transport ventilators. In terms of regions, the largest segment of emergency transport ventilators would be North America, with a market share of 43% in 2019. Following North America, Europe accounted for nearly 24% of global market.

