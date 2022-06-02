Colour Steel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Colour Steel market was valued at 216.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Colour steel or colour coated steel is cold rolled steel and galvanized steel substrate. It is surfaced preparation and applied a continuous coating, which made after baking and cooling products. Coated steel sheet is light, beautiful and good corrosion resistance. It could be directly processed and apply in Construction, shipbuilding, vehicle manufacturing, the furniture industry, electrical industry to provide a new type of raw material. It played with steel and wood, efficient construction, energy conservation, pollution prevention and other good results.The growth of the downstream industries is the key driving force for the coated steel market. For example, in the refrigerator market, the sales in the Asia-Pacific region have witnessed a steady growth in the past few years. China, Korea, Japan and India are the key production hubs of refrigerators due to huge domestic demand and low production costs. The great demand from such end-use industry has driven the market for coated steel. The increasing potential to spend on upgrades for kitchens, roofing, and basic home improvements and additions most of which include steel coated products are driving the coated steel market. In 2017, the polyester Colour Steel segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value. Polyester resins form highly durable structures and coatings are cross-linked with a vinylic reactive monomer, which is most commonly styrene. The current industry trend highlights the use of polyester resin above all other resin types. In addition, it has limited use in the coatings industry primarily because curing is strongly inhibited by oxygen, leaving the surface of the polyester-coated steel soft and sticky. Due to these properties, the polyester-coated steel are the most broadly used coated steel, globally.

By Market Verdors:

BlueScope

Kerui Steel

NSSMC

ArcelorMittal

Dongkuk Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Baosteel

Severstal

U.S. Steel

Shandong Guanzhou

JSW Steel

NLMK Group

Dongbu Steel

Essar Steel

POSCO

JFE Steel

Ansteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

By Types:

PE Coated Steel

HDP Coated Steel

SMP Coated Steel

PVDF Coated Steel

By Applications:

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

